Kristin Cavallari: There Were 'Red Flags' in 'Toxic' Jay Cutler Marriage

What She Wants in a Partner

Cavallari wants to set an example for her children with her next relationship, whenever that may be. “[I want them to] see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated,” she explained.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Cavallari teased that she would stay away from musicians — “f–king insane” — but wouldn’t be opposed to dating another athlete someday. “I don’t think my [early] relationship being on camera affected my future relationships, I think being in the press then affected my future relationships,” she continued. “Unfortunately, I’ve had to be careful with guys that I date because a lot of guys — or what I have found is a few different things. They get a little taste of fame and they lose their mind. They become addicted to it almost. Or it’s really threatening for a lot of guys, they get really jealous or insecure about it.”