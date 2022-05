The Admission

During an appearance on “The Bellas Podcast,” Cavallari called Cameron “a very good kisser” and admitted she “hired the guy to get press.”

“He’s honestly the nicest human being on the planet. I mean, he is like such a love,” she continued. “I have nothing but good things to say about him. But we’re not dating. Everyone’s like, ‘Tell me everything.’ I’m like, ‘I think he’s great.’”