Pics

Kristin Cavallari Returns Home 3 Weeks After Quarantining in Bahamas With Husband Jay Cutler, Kids and BFF Justin Anderson

By
Kristin Cavallari Returns Home 3 Weeks After Quarantining in Bahamas
 Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
9
6 / 9

Peaceful Waters

Cavallari and Anderson took their daily dip.

 

Back to top