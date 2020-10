A Feud With LC?

The Balancing in Heels author’s romance with Colletti wasn’t the only story line that was front and center during Laguna Beach. Her feud with Conrad, 34, came in a close second. However, that’s all in the past. “[We’re] totally fine,” the actress said. “I think so much time has passed and what we went through was so silly and it was so high school, I’m pretty sure we’re both over it at this point!”