Kristin Cavallari Through the Years: From ‘Laguna Beach’ to Mother of 3

2020

Months after her split from Cutler, Cavallari made headlines for cozying up to Colletti for a sweet snap in August 2020. She later confirmed they are just friends.

“I mean, I knew that like some people would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, so exciting!’ But I had no idea to what extent. I still think it’s pretty funny,” she told Us about the fan frenzy surrounding the pic. “I also think it’s really cool that people are still so invested in it and it really brought people back to that time in their lives. … It’s kind of hard to believe, so the fact that people are still so invested in Stephen and I and you know, our relationship, it’s sweet. It’s very sweet and I love Stephen. We had a good time and it’s all good.”