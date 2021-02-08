Pics Kristin Cavallari Through the Years: From ‘Laguna Beach’ to Mother of 3 By Sarah Hearon February 8, 2021 Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock 14 9 / 14 2020 Cutler and Cavallari announced their split in April 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News