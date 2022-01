2021

Cavallari posted a Valentine via her Instagram Story in February 2021. “Dear J, You can skip the chocolate this year,” the note read. “I want tequila, a beach and [the] Secret Rose candle at Uncommon James. … Xoxo KC. PS. T minus 12 days. You’ve got this.” Dye then posted something similar, which read, “Dear K, You can skip the distance this year. I want drinks, dancing and you from Uncommon James. Xoxo, Jeffy.”