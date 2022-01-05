Kristin Cavallari Through the Years: From ‘Laguna Beach’ to Mother of 3

2021

Cavallari opened up her third brick-and-mortar for Uncommon James in Dallas in March 2021. “Dallas!!! You guys have always been the most supportive — thank you for welcoming us with open arms. I couldn’t be more excited to open our third doors here,” the businesswoman wrote via Instagram while celebrating the grand opening. “I’ve always said the Dallas girl embodies who we are as a company — she is fashionable, confident, strong, and FUN. Love you guys from the bottom of my heart.”