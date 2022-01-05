Kristin Cavallari Through the Years: From ‘Laguna Beach’ to Mother of 3

2021

The TV personality sparked romance speculation in late 2020 when she became pals with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll and Craig Conover. Cavallari, however, denied that she was anything more than friends with both men via social media in July 2021.

“I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school,” she wrote at the time, referencing her Laguna Beach romance with Colletti, who was also flirty with Conrad as teens.

Cavallari said it’s “not true” that she is romantically involved with Kroll or Conover, adding that she is “not dating anybody” at the moment. “These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it,” she explained. “I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”