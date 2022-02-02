April 2021

Conover exclusively told Us that there was a chance that Cavallari could appear on Southern Charm, revealing that he expected to her to attend the opening of his Sewing Down South flagship store in Charleston later that year.

“I hope so. It’s not ruled out at all,” he teased. “If they’re at the party, then yeah. I think some of our friends from the past six months, you’ll get to see a decent amount of them, which will be really fun.”

Later that month, the mother of three exclusively told Us that she had no plans of starring on the Bravo series anytime soon.

“They say, ‘Never say never,’ but I can confidently say I’m never going to do Southern Charm,” the Very Cavallari alum said. “I love Craig. I don’t know! I don’t know why he was saying that stuff.”