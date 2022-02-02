December 2020

The two reality stars were spotted spending time with Cavallari and her BFF Anderson in Nashville a few months after they initially met. During the hang out, the Balancing in Heels author sparked romance speculation with Kroll, not Conover, but she quickly squashed those rumors via social media.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she captioned a boomerang of herself at the time. Kroll, for his part, exclusively told Us in December that he was not “trying to cause problems,” noting that the duo “just had fun with our friends” during his visit.