February 2022

During the February 14 episode of Summer House — which taped in July 2021 — DeSorbo revealed details of Conover’s alleged messages with Cavallari.

“I guess she texted him like, ‘You are not going to make me look like an idiot with her.’ And like, ‘If you want her, like, go have her. Just don’t make me look stupid,’” DeSorbo claimed.

Conover then called out Cavallari’s post about never being in a love triangle with him and Kroll, per DeSorbo: “And he was like, ‘OK, but you went on Instagram and lied.’ Like, ‘You can’t say you were never going to date either of us. We f—ked.'”