January 2021

While Conover claimed he was OK with Kroll possibly hooking up with Cavallari, the Kings Calling Brewing founder’s ex-girlfriend LeCroy wasn’t as happy with the idea. After sparking her own romance with Cavallari’s estranged-husband Cutler in January 2021, things turned sour fast when the southern belle seemingly shaded the Hills alum on social media.

LeCroy then shared her alleged text messages with Cutler in order to prove that he pursued her, affectively ending their brief fling. The former spouses, however, showed a united front amid the drama, with Cutler and Cavallari posing together on Instagram later that month. “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that,” the caption read.