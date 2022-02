January 2022

“I knew about the Kristin thing because I was with Craig on the 4th of July. So I knew about it,” Luke Gulbranson exclusively told Us after the Summer House episode filmed that weekend aired. “I didn’t know how things were gonna go down.”

He added: “It wasn’t my place to say anything, but apparently all this stuff happened. I heard about it, but I didn’t hear about it until after the fact.”