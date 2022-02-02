July 2021

Cavallari took to Instagram to clear up her relationship status, declaring that she was “single” despite rumors to the contrary. “Normally, I don’t comment on this stuff. However, these rumors have been going on for about a year now,” she said via her Instagram Story, noting that some people were claiming that she’s “involved in a love triangle, which is not true.”

“I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school,” she said, referencing her relationship with teenage boyfriend Stephen Colletti and former classmate Lauren Conrad, which fans saw on Laguna Beach in the early 2000s. “My one and only love triangle was documented in high school.”

The entrepreneur further explained that she was in a platonic relationship with both Kroll and Conover, who were the two men in question. “I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them,” she concluded.