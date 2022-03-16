March 2022

Despite Cavallari’s dating denial, Conover is insistent that he and the Hills alum “had a great relationship.” However, he told E! News that he “thought it was really, really unfair that she was thrown into a show that she’s not on” after Cavallari was dragged into drama on Summer House earlier in the year. “It’s one thing to be on that show and be fair game yourself, but to bring outside people and do it, I think, was just unfair. I felt terrible for her,” he added.

The Bravo personality pointed the finger at Hubbard, claiming that his alleged hookup with Cavallari was already common knowledge with their friend group. “Lindsay did it for TV,” Conover insisted. “Everyone in our lives knew about that.”

Conover added that Hubbard is “not in my life anymore,” explaining that it was “not based off” her exposing his alleged romance but based on other factors. “I don’t hold a lot of grudges,” he added. [I’m] really happy in the place that I’m in and I really like to lift people up, so I’m never gonna actively go after someone or try to tear them down.”