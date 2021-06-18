Love Lives Who Is Kristopher Brock? 5 Things to Know About ‘The Hills’ Star Kaitlynn Carter’s Boyfriend By Yana Grebenyuk June 18, 2021 Shutterstock (2) 5 3 / 5 3. He Was Briefly Linked to Amber Heard The Texas native was previously spotted with Amber Heard twice in October 2018. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Cabo Style With This Ultra-Similar Sun Hat The Serum Stick Used to Prep Jennifer Aniston’s Skin for ‘The Morning Show’ These $45 Mules Have the Same Vibe As Meghan Markle’s Designer Pair More News