4. He Appeared on Kaitlynn’s Podcast

Carter and Brock offered fans a glimpse at their dynamic when he appeared on her “The Bright Side” podcast.

“I always like to have guests on the show who I think make sense with the theme of the show: optimism and positivity,” Carter shared as she introduced her boyfriend in a November 2020 episode.

She added: “I feel like you are definitely one of those people who always has a really positive outlook on how things are going to go. You’re really good at seeing difficult situations and having a lot of patience and compassion and empathy for other people.”