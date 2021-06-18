Love Lives

Who Is Kristopher Brock? 5 Things to Know About ‘The Hills’ Star Kaitlynn Carter’s Boyfriend

 Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast
5. He Enjoys Skateboarding

Brock has shared many snaps of him skateboarding on his Instagram.

“Out of high school I opened a surf and skate shop, which focused on apparel along with skateboards and surfboards,” he revealed to Carter during his appearance on her podcast in November 2020. “Maybe three or four years into it, we had grown the apparel clothing section and I started taking dresses in the back and cutting them apart and sewing them back together and doing alterations. That’s ultimately what led me to the idea of maybe going back to school.”

