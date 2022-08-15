2020

“I met my husband at 23 years old and you change a lot during those times,” the Halloween Kills star exclusively told Us in February 2020. “You know, you hit forks in the road — I think they say you change every seven years? I don’t know, I think it’s probably less than that — but you hit a fork in the road and you can either go together on that road or you see things differently and you go on different roads.”

According to the Bravo star, her marriage works because she and Umansky are “always on the same page with our goals and our morals and how we want to raise our children and what we want out of life.”