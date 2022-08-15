2020

Rumors swirled that the pair were pumping the brakes on their marriage, but Kyle was quick to set the record straight. “It used to get me so upset when lies were out there about me. … But this [new] one threw us for a loop,” she told Us in October 2020, joking that there were only “a couple moments” during the COVID-19 lockdown where her husband got on her nerves. “But for the most part, we were just saying the other night, like, ‘You know, going through something like this, you really realize the people that you really miss and the people that you really don’t.'”