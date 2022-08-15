2022

Former RHOBH personality Dana Wilkey shared a fan theory that Umansky was having an affair with Dorit Kemsley — which the Beverly Beach designer swiftly denied. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason,” Kemsley wrote via Instagram in August 2022.

The realtor and his wife did not immediately respond to the rumors.