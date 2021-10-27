2015

As the real estate feud between Umansky and Rick continued, Kyle’s spouse was not welcome at Nicky Hilton’s 2015 wedding. While the Halloween Kills star previously revealed on RHOBH that she was “told it would be better if I didn’t come to the wedding,” she ended up attending the nuptials with daughters Farrah and Portia.

“Family dynamics can be very complicated and my family can be no exception,” Kyle said during a season 5 episode in 2015. “I don’t even know how to describe the relationship between me and my sisters right now. … It’s just really bad.”