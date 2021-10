2018

American Woman aired for one season in 2018 before it was canceled. “I hope when Kathy sees the show, she’ll understand,” Kyle said in an interview while promoting the show. “I would never tell anyone else’s stories. And I felt bad because she thought it was something that it wasn’t. I was inspired by my mom being a single mom in the ’70s. It was a crazy, fun, reckless time. But it’s not based on my actual life.”