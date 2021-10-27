2021

While Kyle and Kathy got along during filming of RHOBH season 11, which aired in 2021, they shared an emotional moment about their falling out during an August episode. The two women got choked up again while discussing the scene.

“I think there’s a part of me that was very much holding things in like that, don’t you think?” Kathy said. “And when you can stand back and look at yourself by having this on the show like that, if it can help more people pick up the phone or just be more vulnerable and not waste time and a relationship. Because we did, we wasted a lot of time.”