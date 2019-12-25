It really is the most wonderful time of the year! Just ask little Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner shared photos to her Instagram on Tuesday, December 24, of the 22-month-old meeting Poppy, the vibrant character voiced by Anna Kendrick in the animated film Trolls.

“best day ever @trolls,” the reality star, 22, captioned the series of pics and videos.

The two best friends seemed to hit it off right away. In one video, Stormi can be heard screaming the character’s name and seen jumping up and down as the pink-haired character blows kisses.

Later, they hold hands in front of the trampoline, run around the backyard and embrace in a sweet hug. Stormi even shows Poppy her brand new playhouse courtesy of Kris Jenner — though it doesn’t seem like Poppy can fit.

According to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, the surprise came from Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott. “thank you @trolls & @travisscott for surprising Stormi <3 best day ever,” she captioned an Instagram Story.

Though the rapper, 28, seemingly wasn’t around for the surprise, a source tells Us Weekly that he and Kylie are celebrating Christmas together.

“They are spending the holidays together,” the insider revealed, adding that Scott would also be attending Kourtney Kardashian’s annual party on Tuesday. As for their relationship status, Stormi’s parents are focused on their toddler.

“She’s not seeing anyone else and she and Travis are romantically on and off,” the insider said of Kylie. “When they are together they sort of fall back into it.”

Earlier this month, sister Kim Kardashian appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show and offered up her knowledge of the pair’s status. When host Ellen Degeneres pressed her for info, Kim, 39, replied, “I honestly don’t know, but I think that they are just really close friends and coparenting amazingly. The big ring — definitely they’re not engaged. I think she’s wearing it on a different finger … I think she bought it herself because she was showing us.”

