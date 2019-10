April 2019

The family of three rocked matching Marvel Comics costumes to celebrate the “Sicko Mode” performer’s birthday in April 2019. In a tribute on Instagram later that month, Jenner wrote, “Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday. let’s f–k around and have another baby.”