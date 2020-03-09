Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: A Timeline of Their Relationship

December 2019

Scott opened up about coparenting with his ex during an interview for XXL Magazine‘s Winter 2019 cover story and raved about life with 22-month-old Stormi. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier,” Scott said. He later added, alluding to his October split with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, “I love her mommy and I always will … The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”