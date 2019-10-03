Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: A Timeline of Their Relationship

June 2017

Jenner and the “Goosebumps” rapper made things extra permanent when they showed off their matching minuscule butterfly tattoos in June 2017 on their respective Snapchat accounts. The reality star got the ink just above her ankle on the back of her right leg, while Scott got it on the same spot on his left leg.

The pair got the matching ink after Scott released his song “Butterfly Effect,” which many fans speculated was about Jenner. After the song was released in May, Scott shared an Instagram photo of her exiting a private plane with the caption, “Butterfly Effect.”