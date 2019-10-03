Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: A Timeline of Their Relationship

August 2018

Jenner and Scott posed for a sexy series of pics for the August 2018 issue of GQ. They also sat down for their first joint interview, confirming reports that they first hung out at Coachella in April 2017 before the reality star followed him on tour.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour. So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.’ … I really jumped on the bus,” Jenner recalled. “And then we rode off into the sunset. I did the whole tour with him. … We would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”