July 2022

PDA moment! Jenner and the Texas native cuddled close in a TikTok video, as the Kardashians star filmed herself lying down on a gray lounge chair next to Scott, who was resting his head on her stomach. The beauty mogul made sure to include the rapper’s song “MAFIA” in the clip, showing off her long, lilac nails and gray, long-sleeved crop top in the process.