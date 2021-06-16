Love Lives

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Kylie Jenner Travis Scott A Timeline Their Relationship
 CJT / MEGA
50
45 / 50
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

June 2020

A source told Us that the rapper hoped they’d get back together someday.
 
“He is still hopeful that there’s a chance that they’ll reconcile,” the insider added. “They stay in touch and hang out.”
Back to top