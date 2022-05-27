May 2022

Jenner played the “supportive wifey” for the rapper ahead of his performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The pair were joined by daughter Stormi for the big night, which marked Scott’s first major appearance since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021. The Kylie Swim founder shared a video of herself hugging and kissing Scott backstage at the show via her Instagram Story while he cuddled with the 4-year-old, along with a snapshot of them heading out to dinner later that night.