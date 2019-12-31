Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: A Timeline of Their Relationship

October 2019

After Jenner was spotted at the same L.A. recording studio as her ex Tyga in the wake of her split from Scott, she took to Twitter to set the record straight. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” she wrote. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority.”