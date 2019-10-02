24/7 Love

The youngest KarJenner sister told Vogue Australia in August 2018 that the pair spent every night together after reports began to circulate that they lived apart. “I just want to say that we never miss a night with each other. We go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together.”

She also discussed his fathering skills: “We both experienced this for the first time, so I love learning together and just watching him with her,” she told the publication. “He’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him.”