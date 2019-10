Pre-Split Gushing

Jenner raved about her boyfriend when he interviewed her for Playboy’s Fall 2019 Pleasure Issue. “We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” she explained. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”