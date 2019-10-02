Putting a Ring on It

Scott told Rolling Stone in December 2018 that he had plans to pop the question to his love (“She’s the coolest mother–ker of all time.”) while dubbing their union rock-solid.

Though he says they were once “just two kids, f–king around,” Scott admitted he fell for Jenner quickly. “The second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”