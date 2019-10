Real Appreciation

Jenner paid tribute to her man during first Astroworld festival with a sweet Instagram post in November 2018. “Only the people around you really know how hard you work,” she captioned a photo of Scott with Stormi. “I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we’re so proud of you. we love you.”

Scott, who later acknowledged her presence in the crowd, responded in kind, writing, ”I love u wifey.”