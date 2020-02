Jordyn’s Side

In March 2019, the social media star went on Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. During the discussion with cohost Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods admitted to kissing Thompson but claimed there was “no passion” and “no tongue.” She denied having sex with the basketball player as well, saying that it was “never a consideration.” Woods then claimed that she “did as much apologizing as [she] could over the phone, over the text” to Khloé.