KUWTK

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods: Everything We Know Since the Tristan Thompson Scandal Ended Their Friendship

By
Kylie Cosmetics Expands Kylie Jenner Harpers Bazaar March 2020 Morelli Brothers Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Everything We Know
 Morelli Brothers
19
17 / 19

Kylie Cosmetics Expands

In November 2019, the entrepreneur sold 51 percent stake in her company to Coty for $600 million. “I think it was just time,” Jenner explained to Harper’s Bazaar in its March 2020 cover story about her decision to sell. “I mean, we have a great team. But it’s me and my mom kind of leading the pack, which will still be the case. Nothing’s going to change. But hopefully we can expand and get a big infrastructure behind Kylie Cosmetics and go worldwide and get more amazing people on the team to expand the business.”

Back to top