Kylie Cosmetics Expands

In November 2019, the entrepreneur sold 51 percent stake in her company to Coty for $600 million. “I think it was just time,” Jenner explained to Harper’s Bazaar in its March 2020 cover story about her decision to sell. “I mean, we have a great team. But it’s me and my mom kind of leading the pack, which will still be the case. Nothing’s going to change. But hopefully we can expand and get a big infrastructure behind Kylie Cosmetics and go worldwide and get more amazing people on the team to expand the business.”