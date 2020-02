Kylie ‘Doing Well’

“Kylie has been doing well since her and Jordyn’s friendship ended,” a source told Us Weekly in February 2020. Another source added: “She of course misses Jordyn at points, but she was more affected by the hurt that was inflicted upon her family versus her relationship with Jordyn directly. She was very conflicted initially, but after observing all the chaos across the board, she knew she had no choice to step away from the friendship.”