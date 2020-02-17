Everything That Has Happened to Kylie Jenner Since Jordyn Scandal

Kylie Gets Clarity

During an episode of KUWTK that aired in July 2019, the Lip Kit maven opened up to the Revenge Body host about her fallout with Woods. “I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen. For a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together,” she explained. “I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others.”