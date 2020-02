Taking the High Road

Despite freezing out the SECNDTURE designer, Jenner has continued to keep things civil when it comes to Woods. “None of the Kardashian/Jenners are speaking to Jordyn, but Kylie still won’t trash talk Jordyn,” a source told Us exclusively in August 2019. “She doesn’t wish her ill will.” At the time, the insider added that “Jordyn is off doing her own thing.”