Everything That Has Happened to Kylie Jenner Since Jordyn Scandal

KUWTK Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods: Everything We Know Since the Tristan Thompson Scandal Ended Their Friendship By Johnni Macke February 17, 2020 Shutterstock 19 10 / 19 Unfriending Five months after the scandal, Jenner purged her former BFF from her “following” list on Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Parenting ‘Expectations Are a Little Higher Than Most’ Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News