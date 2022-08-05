Blac Chyna

The Rob & Chyna alum has had a long history of tension with many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. One year after she and rapper Tyga — who share son King, born in 2012 — split in 2014, he began dating Jenner in 2015. (They eventually called it quits in 2017.) Chyna, for her part, began dating Jenner’s older brother, Rob Kardashian, and the couple announced that they were engaged and expecting their first child together in May 2016. Their daughter, Dream, was born in November of that year. After a tumultuous romance, Rob and Chyna split in early 2017 and the second season of their eponymous reality show was put on hold indefinitely.

In late 2017, the Washington D.C. native sued the famous family for interfering with the show’s future, claiming that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie had defamed her, and her reputation was “permanently damaged as a result. During the April 2022 trial, Kylie testified that she had received threatening text messages from Chyna when she was dating Tyga, adding that the “Rack City” rapper had shown her a nine-inch scar that he allegedly got during a fight with the Lashed Cosmetics founder. Kylie also noted that she had shared her concerns about Chyna with Rob while they were together, “but ultimately it was up to him.”

Chyna, for her part, was asked during her testimony whether she held a “grudge” against Kylie for dating Tyga. “No, not at all,” she said at the time. “No. I have, like, no ill will against none of the ladies, actually. The whole time Rob and I were together, the biggest thing he wanted us to do was to live together. So finally I let my guard down — my guard and my pride — and I moved into Kylie’s house, with Rob, so we could be a family.”

The jury sided with the Kardashian-Jenner family in May 2022.