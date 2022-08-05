Top 5

Kylie Jenner’s Feuds Through the Years: Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna and More

Jeffree Star

Kylie Cosmetics’ first lip gloss launch was met with complaints, after customers found that their brushes were frayed, split and overall defective. Though the company had already released a statement addressing the issue and promising to resolve it, the controversial YouTube star slammed the “unacceptable” situation on social media in a series of since-deleted posts. Two months later, he accused Kylie of “over-charging” for her lip kits, telling Racked, “She found a lab that makes a $5 formula and they’re called ColourPop. They gave her the same exact one with her name on it and charged $20 more. … If the product didn’t suck, I wouldn’t have anything to say.”

Star continued to bash Kylie and her makeup line, slamming Kylie Cosmetics for releasing a $60 brush kit in December 2017 and later claiming that the products were “lackluster” in July 2018. “I just think that there’s so many [Kylie Cosmetics] products being put out and it’s not exciting anymore. It’s kind of lackluster and I’m just kind of over the brand at the moment,” he said in a YouTube video at the time.

In March 2019, Star claimed via Twitter that Jenner — who had just been named as the “youngest self-made billionaire” by Forbes — had only been profiled by the magazine because he turned it down. He has since deleted the tweet.

