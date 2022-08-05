Jeffree Star

Kylie Cosmetics’ first lip gloss launch was met with complaints, after customers found that their brushes were frayed, split and overall defective. Though the company had already released a statement addressing the issue and promising to resolve it, the controversial YouTube star slammed the “unacceptable” situation on social media in a series of since-deleted posts. Two months later, he accused Kylie of “over-charging” for her lip kits, telling Racked, “She found a lab that makes a $5 formula and they’re called ColourPop. They gave her the same exact one with her name on it and charged $20 more. … If the product didn’t suck, I wouldn’t have anything to say.”

Star continued to bash Kylie and her makeup line, slamming Kylie Cosmetics for releasing a $60 brush kit in December 2017 and later claiming that the products were “lackluster” in July 2018. “I just think that there’s so many [Kylie Cosmetics] products being put out and it’s not exciting anymore. It’s kind of lackluster and I’m just kind of over the brand at the moment,” he said in a YouTube video at the time.

In March 2019, Star claimed via Twitter that Jenner — who had just been named as the “youngest self-made billionaire” by Forbes — had only been profiled by the magazine because he turned it down. He has since deleted the tweet.