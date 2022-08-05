Jordyn Woods

Though Jenner and Woods quickly became inseparable after meeting in 2012 — even living together for a period of time — their friendship came to an end after the Masked Singer alum admitted to kissing Thompson at a party in February 2019. In an episode of KUWTK, Jenner claimed that her then-BFF initially lied about the incident, before confessing to the kiss when confronted. “She was just like, you know crying the whole time,” the Life of Kylie alum recalled at the time. “And I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'”

In September 2020, Woods revealed that “everything changed” for her in the wake of the cheating scandal. “I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really … You know, I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to but I felt like I had no one,” she told Natalie Manuel Lee for her YouTube series, Now With Natalie. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

Woods continued: “I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through,” she said. “It was a lot for everyone, my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years have I had a negative intention to do something bad to anyone I love.”