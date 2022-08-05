Kevin James Bennett

In August 2022, Kylie shared a series of photos from a visit to the Kylie Cosmetics production center in Milan, writing that she was “In the lab creating new magic for you guys.” In the photos, the Kardashians star wore a white lab coat, but no hair net or gloves, leading Bennett to call her out in an Instagram post of his own for violating safety guidelines.

“I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES,” the makeup artist wrote, alleging that Kylie “is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics.” He continued: “And I’d like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them. #ShameOnYou.”

In response, Kylie claimed that the photo was taken in “a small personal space” that was set aside for creating social media content. “Kevin – this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility,” she fired back. “I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that’s completely unacceptable i agree. … no one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you Kevin for spreading false information !!!!” Bennett responded with a series of questions about the time Kylie spent at the facility, before reiterating that she “lie[d]” to him and her followers.

“Were you there Kevin ?” the former E! personality clapped back, before joking that she would have to “change” the name of one of her five greyhounds.