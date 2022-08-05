Tammy Hembrow

After working with Khloé on multiple Good American campaigns in 2018, Hebrew became close with the rest of the family, even attending Kylie’s 21st birthday party in August of that year. In October 2019, fans began speculating that the fitness influencer had begun dating Kylie’s ex, Tyga, after he name dropped her in a verse on “Uno” by Ambjaay. “He’s just a friend of mine and I feel like this is just like taken so out of proportion and crazy. People are just ridiculous,” Hembrow said during a December 2019 episode of her podcast, “Hanging With The Hembrows.” Amid the drama, Kylie unfollowed the Australia native on social media.

In March 2022, one month after giving birth to a baby boy, Kylie announced that she and boyfriend Travis Scott were changing his name from Wolf to something that felt more “like him.” At the time, some fans speculated that Kylie decided to change her son’s name after realizing that Hembrow had a young named Wolf. The fitness guru — who was expecting her third child at the time — seemingly threw shade at the reality TV personality in the wake of the announcement, telling a fan via TikTok that she was “liking the name Stormi at the moment” for her own little girl. Hembrow ultimately named her daughter Posy.