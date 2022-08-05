Vlada Haggerty

When Kylie launched her makeup line in 2014, she adopted a dripping lip motif as the company’s signature look. However, she was quickly called out by social media users, who felt that she had stolen the design from makeup artist Vlada Haggerty, who is known for her elaborate lip art. Two years later, Kylie was accused of copying Haggerty again for her 2016 holiday campaign, which featured fingers painted gold covering the model’s eyes, to draw attention to the red lip at the center.

“Really @kyliecosmetics? Haven’t you gotten enough ‘inspiration’ from me already?,” Haggerty wrote via Instagram at the time, before sharing a side-by-side comparison of the photos. “Left is a the work @juliakuzmenko, @brittrafuson and I shot a few months ago and right is @kyliecosmetics new campaign.” Though Kylie Cosmetics later changed their post to credit Haggerty, she threatened to sue the company for copyright infringement. The matter was settled in January 2017, with Kylie sharing one of Haggety’s posts on her own page. “We are very happy to share that the issue has been resolved 🔆” the makeup artist wrote in a post of her own at the time. “Thanks so much to every single one of you creative souls who supported us, we truly appreciate you ❤❤❤”